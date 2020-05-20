West Virginia museums, visitor center reopening guidelines released

Museums and visitor centers that have been closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic can reopen Tuesday May 26, 2020 in West Virginia.

Capacity in both facilities is limited to 50 percent occupancy and any group visits with 25 or more, such as guided tours, public programs and special or private events should be canceled until the state’s Safer at Home order is lifted.

The guidelines which include barriers, health screenings and other social distancing measures also recommend that staff be phased back, saying: “If possible, return employees to work in phases and spread out shifts to reduce excessive or unnecessary interaction.”

The guidelines also say to cancel or restrict group visits, guided tours, public programs, and special or private events with groups of more than 25 until the Safer at Home Order is lifted.

