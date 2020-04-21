West Virginia native, WVU grad leads company helping to expand COVID testing

A West Virginia native and WVU graduate is helping the state’s COVID-19 team get tests into nursing homes in West Virginia.

Dr. Brian Caveney, who is originally from Wheeling, is the chief medical officer and president of diagnostics for LabCorp. The corporation is based in North Carolina.

Caveney is working with the state’s team to ensure to that testing is available at all nursing homes after Gov. Jim Justice mandated testing and retesting of all nursing home residents and staff at the state’s roughly 130 facilities.

That means the state needs some 28,000 tests. To put that in perspective, at the time of this report the number of tests done in West Virginia and reported to the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources was 25,435.

The move was sparked by a spike in cases at the homes, which were among the first places in the state to restrict outside visitors.

Caveney says LabCorp is working with the state’s team to identify hot spots and ensure testing gets to the state’s most vulnerable population.

“We have the benefit of working with all 50 states and the federal government, and it’s amazing how proactive the team in West Virginia has been to get in front of this before it becomes a hot spot, before cases increase so they can identify cases, test others around them, isolate the right people and make sure we keep this to a minimum and keep West Virginian’s safe,” Dr. Caveney said.

He said he will continue to work with the state’s team to see how LabCorp can continue to provide expanded COVID-19 testing.

LabCorp can currently process 60,000-65,000 COVID-19 tests per day.