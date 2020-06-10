West Virginia police agencies search for missing 87-year-old man

West Virginia State Police and Monongalia County Sheriff''s Deputies are searching for a missing 87-year-old man from Morgantown.

Robert Eugene Armstrong is described as 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Officials say Armstrong was last seen at his home in Morgantown on Arbogast Lane, and could be traveling in a white 1996 Toyota Avalon with the W.Va. registration of 5L6833.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, brown pants, black shoes and a straw hat.

Armstrong has diabetes and memory loss.

The West Virginia State Police Department asks that anyone with information as to Armstrong’s whereabouts call 304-367-2850, or try to reach the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department at 304-291-7260.