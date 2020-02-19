West Virginia primary: 18 running for president, 12 for governor

Voters in West Virginia’s May 12 primary will need some extra time to study the candidates before going to the ballot box.

The Secretary of State’s office says it has certified the large slate of candidates, including 18 for president and 12 for governor.

Tuesday was the deadline for the list to be certified.

According to Secretary of State records, the number of presidential candidates matches the 18 who ran in 1988.

There were 17 candidates four years ago.

In the governor's race, the 12 candidates are the most since 18 sought the office in 2004.