West Virginia releases guidance for fairs, festivals, amusement parks

Your stroll down the midway will be a little different this summer in West Virginia, in-fact you might see signs that say “one way.”

That’s one of the suggestions listed in the guidance for reopening fairs and festivals in West Virginia. You can read the guidance by clicking here. The guidance is also for amusement parks and rides.

As a part of the West Virginia Strong Comeback plan, fairs and festivals can resume on July 1, 2020. However concerts and other live music performances still have not been given the green light at this time.

The guidelines say management should work with vendors to decide who will be responsible for managing occupancy, physical barriers between booths, tables, and who will be responsible for cleaning common areas, shared items like microphones, stalls, booths and other surfaces.

Other considerations that management needs to make is traffic flow, creating social distancing markings to deal with lines and making sure grandstand seating also provides for distancing—like using every other row.

Increasing staffing for more frequent cleaning, increasing visibility of cleaning/signage, providing appropriate PPE and hand sanitation centers are also listed in the guidance.

Limiting hours of operation, occupancy and using cashless/contactless payments is encouraged.

Food and Beverage Vendors will not be allowed to provide self-service food, condiments or utensils. Vendors who deal with food are encouraged to look at the best practices for restaurants. You can read that guidance here

Amusement Rides are to be cleaned between patrons. Six feet of social distancing is encouraged in lines and on the rides between parties who do not reside together.

Barns, Livestock Exhibition Facilities, and Livestock Auctions are to have frequent and regular cleaning of common touch points. There should be six feet of social distancing between parties who do not live together. Adequate air flow in the barns and exhibition facilities is also a part of the guidance to ensure the health and safety of the animals and visitors.