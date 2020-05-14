West Virginia reports 60th COVID-19 death

West Virginia reached a somber milestone Thursday morning, the 60th coronavirus-related death.

DHHR says an 81-year-old woman from Jackson County passed away.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10:00 p.m., there have been 68,713 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,427 positive and 67,286 negative.

According to the DHHR, 477 cases of COVID-19 are still active and 855 patients have recovered.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (200), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (137), Jefferson (95), Kanawha (198), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (47), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).

