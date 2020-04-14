West Virginia reports tenth coronavirus death

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting the state's tenth coronavirus-related death.

A 62-year-old male from Marion County has passed away from virus-related complications, officials say.

"Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered a loss due to COVID-19," said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

As of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 17,224 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 694 positive and 16,530 negative, according to the DHHR.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It's not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (99), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (29), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (31), Jefferson (54), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (82), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (60), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (22), Wyoming (1).

