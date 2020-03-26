West Virginia shelter events help foster and adopt out pets

Dozens of cats and dogs have new homes in West Virginia thanks to humane societies hosting special events to clear their shelters during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kanawha-Charleston Animal Shelter held a fostering event Tuesday and placed all but 16 of its dogs in homes in the first four hours of the event.

The Marion County Humane Society significantly lowered its fees and adopted out 20 animals Tuesday.

Both shelters plan to reduce or halt animal intakes during the virus outbreak.

The goal is to reduce the amount of contact between shelter workers to prevent the spread of the virus.