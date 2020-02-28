W.Va. state senator requests $2 million for coronavirus preparation

West Virginia state Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, is looking for $2 million to help the state prepare for a possible coronavirus outbreak.

Stollings wants the money before the outbreak occurs, in order to provide education on the virus and to develop a plan.

He believes that getting the money before the outbreak happens will help West Virginia be prepared.

The fund would be called the Public Health Emergency Response Fund and would be part of the Governor’s Civil Contingencies Fund.