West Virginia trooper shot in Pocahontas County

A state police trooper is hospitalized after being shot in the stomach Monday evening in Pocahontas County.

According to information from the West Virginia State Police, Trooper First Class Josh Tallman, from the Elkins Detachment, responded to a call in Pocahontas County after a driver had fired a shot from a rifle at Pocahontas County Sheriff J.P. Barlow.

The shooting happened after a single vehicle crash. The shooting suspect ran into the woods.

Trooper Tallman was among the other police officers to arrive on the scene. Tallman encountered the suspect in the woods. The suspect shot Tallman in the stomach, state police said. Tallman returned fire and killed the suspect.

Tallman was taking by helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital where he remained Tuesday morning. State police spokesperson Captain Shallon Oglesby said Tallman was in stable condition after overnight surgery.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Olgesby said Tallman and the other responding officers were heading into a dangerous situation.

“The light is starting to settle and you’re entering into a place where a suspect has fled and he already has cover and his hiding. It’s just a very, very dangerous situation,” Oglesby said.

State police are conducting an investigation, trying to find a motive for the shooting and they are praying for Tallman, Oglesby said.

“We all know every day when we put this uniform on that it can happen but it’s a call that you never, ever want to get. It’s a range of emotions for sure. Your first instinct is to run and go help and I’m sure that’s what the guys in that area did,” Oglesby said.

A Facebook posting by the Elkins Nazarene Church requested prayer for Tallman.

"Urgent Prayer Request: Please pray for Trooper Josh Tallman. This is Alyssa, Tallman’s husband. Alyssa and Josh’s mom has been helping out in our children’s ministries. Josh was shot tonight in the line of duty, below the vest. Please pray!”