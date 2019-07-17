West Virginia woman hurt in southeast Ohio crash

A woman from north central West Virginia was injured Wednesday in a one-car crash on U.S. 35 in Jackson County, Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Shaina Lee Meadows, 26, of Webster Springs, was driving a 2012 Hyundai Sonata that crashed into a tree on the north side of U.S. 35. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. near mile post 21.

Troopers say Meadows suffered “serious, incapacitating injuries” and was flown by helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 35 were closed about 30 minutes during the investigation.

In addition to Highway Patrol troopers, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomfield Fire Department and Ohio Department of Transportation all responded to the scene.

