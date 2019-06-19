West Virginia's 156th birthday celebration set

West Virginia is celebrating it's 156th birthday on June 20th with multiple events.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History is offering free family activities on the state's 156th birthday on June 20th.

The department says in a news release that 35 special-edition Blenko glass pieces will be offered for sale Thursday at the state Culture Center in Charleston. The pieces will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A birthday cake and cupcakes will be available for guests. Youth activities will be offered in the Culture Center's education room, and an interfaith prayer service is scheduled for that afternoon

A state birthday card also will be available for visitors to sign.

Guests also can view the Miss West Virginia 75th Anniversary exhibit in the State Theater balcony gallery.

 
