West Virginia's 2020 legislative session kicks off

West Virginia's 2020 legislative session has officially begun. The Senate and House of Delegates gaveled in Wednesday, starting the first day of the session with the chambers formally introducing bills and fulfilling ceremonial duties.

Banning discrimination against LGBTQ West Virginians. Changing the bail system to send fewer people to jail. Cutting taxes for businesses. West Virginia lawmakers in the GOP-controlled statehouse are expected to take up those proposals and more as they start the 2020 legislative session Wednesday in Charleston.

Senate and House of Delegates members have been at the Capitol this week for committee meetings, outlining and refining potential legislation ahead of the session.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice is also scheduled to detail his policy proposals in his annual State of the State speech Wednesday night.

Immediately following the State of the State, Senator William Ihlenfeld and Delegate Isaac Sponaugle will deliver a brief response to the Governor’s address.