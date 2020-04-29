West Virginia's COVID-19 infection rate remains below 3 percent

What West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice calls the state’s ‘comeback’ is a step closer as the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports another day of cumulative positive tests results below three percent.

Monday Gov. Justice announced that his administration’s plan to reopen the state’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic depended upon the disease infection rate staying below three percent for three consecutive days.

Wednesday the DHHR is reporting that percentage is sitting at 2.61 percent.

42,032 laboratory results have been received for COVID-19, with 1,095 positive, 40,937 negative and 38 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (141), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (41), Fayette (12), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (4), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (155), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (5), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (84), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

Gov. Justice is set to hold a press conference regarding COVID-19 cases and the state’s response at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

