Finance officials: West Virginia's economy on the rise

West Virginia's economy is growing.

That announcement came Wednesday during West Virginia's Joint Finance Committee meeting where representatives with the West Virginia University College of Business attended.

According to John Deskins, director of the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research, the Mountain State's economy is steadily on the rise.

After losing about 26,000 jobs during the recession from 2012 to 2016, the state has gained back 11,000 of those jobs during the past two and a half years.

Deskins says to get more people into the workforce, state officials need to focus on diversifying the economy and focusing on positive educational outcomes.

Officials say getting more people professionally trained in the state could influence businesses to come to West Virginia and encourage further economic growth.

"We can never achieve the economic prosperity for unless we get more of our people into the workforce," Deskins said.

According to information from the meeting, the counties with the most economic growth since 2017 are Cabell, Marshall and Lewis counties.