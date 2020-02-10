Wet winter pattern rolls on

Waves of rain will add up another 1”-2” this week



Mud/rock/hill slides a risk



Streams, rivers high and rising

The wet pattern that set in during December has rolled unabated into February. The aggregate winter rainfall (December through now) has reached 10” and climbing. So while the snow drought rolls on, the amount of rainfall has made last fall’s drought and heat wave a distant memory.

Two more days of soaking rains are ahead but in fits and starts fashion. Monday’s rains totaled a full inch across much of the region, leaving soils saturated and rivers on the rise again.

Ahead on Tuesday soaking morning rains that will taper off before/around noon as a chillier, drier north winds arrive. An overnight-Tuesday morning half inch should be handled by our streams and storm culverts. Still this next shot or rain water will render the region vulnerable to a third and heavier brand of rain on Wednesday.

Wednesday rains will return by afternoon then be complemented by some heavier downpours at night. This last batch of rain water will accumulate a new inch or so, making for a general 2”-3” for the work week.

Steep hills render unstable by this winter long lashing of water will be vulnerable to slides whether rock or mud in nature.

Small stream overflow will be common though the degree of the high water will need to be fine-tuned. In response our bigger rivers including the Kanawha, Ohio and Big Sandy will show rises.

