What Kentucky students might expect this fall: masks, smaller classes

The topic of masks was a recurring theme Tuesday during a webcast between the Kentucky Department of Public Health and school superintendents.

Superintendents raised several concerns including whether staff and students would be required to wear masks upon possibly re-entering school buildings in the fall.

The Commissioner of the DPH, Dr. Steven Stack, responded by saying he believes the current guidance on wearing masks will be a part of everyday life for Kentuckians for the foreseeable future. However, students who may not be able to wear masks, including special needs students with sensory issues, will not be asked to do so, Stack said.

Stack provided an overview of the virus and explained that a vaccine will not be available until at least 2021. He is hopeful that a therapeutic option will be found before a vaccine. In the meantime, schools will face challenges as they begin to plan for a potential reopening.

“We don’t have a vaccine and we won’t have one this year, so it’s not going to help you for a school year,” said Stack. “We don’t currently have a treatment and we’re not likely to get one before the school year is fully underway, so you have to plan assuming there’s no treatment. What we have to do is rely on social distancing and other public health measures to reduce the risk of infection.”

The Department of Public Health recommends when districts begin implementing a reopening plan, they consider grouping students together.

“If we’ve got a group of students who stay together, then if one of them gets sick we’re only having to look at caring for a smaller group as opposed to if one kid gets sick and they’ve been intermingling with 250 kids in the high school,” said DPH Deputy Commissioner Dr. Connie White.

Stack says he believes the guidance that requires everyone to remain six feet away from one another will also still be in place.

Recent guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states students should be seated in every other seat when on a school bus. During the webcast, one superintendent said that rule was simply not “realistic.”

Stack said at this time, he does not have an answer for possible transportation challenges COVID-19 will present.

“If you put them all too close together, they end up spreading infection and even if we tell all of the children to wear masks, we see how successful we are with adults, unfortunately,” said Stack.

As for planning for the next school year, Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown recommended that districts include plans for non-traditional instruction as well as plans for a traditional in-person classroom setting.

At its March 18 meeting, the Kentucky Board of Education approved waivers that allowed all 172 Kentucky school districts to join the NTI Program. However, this waiver was only applicable for the 2019-2020 school year.

Beginning next school year, districts will again only be allowed 10 NTI days but officials reassured districts that they could “take it to the bank” that they would have additional NTI days in the fall.

