'What Matters Is Accuracy': Some Ohio Races Still Undecided

A Democratic U.S. House incumbent has knocked away a spirited challenge in central Ohio while two Democrats are competing to take on a potentially vulnerable Republican congressman in the Cincinnati area as Ohio's extended primary voting came to an end.

A late surge of votes arriving by mail or cast by people allowed to vote in-person left tallies still coming in early Wednesday.

Ohio voting has been mostly by mail since state officials called off in-person voting for March 17.

In House District 1, health care advocate Kate Schroder carried Warren County over veteran Air Force pilot Nikki Foster, but the bigger county, Hamilton, hadn’t reported yet Wednesday morning.