What doctors are doing during COVID-19

The COVID-19 cases are climbing, and doctors at Thomas Health are taking every precaution.

Dr. Chad Smith is an emergency room physician at Thomas Health and says they are using gloves and gowns for every patient.

"Today we are doing that with everybody, not just people with infectious symptoms, not just people with coughs, colds, fevers but even the ankle sprains," Smith said.

Smith said they're precautions put in place before they even thought someone someone was infectious. He also said doctors at Thomas Health are taking precautions by using masks even when they are not seeing patients.

Smith said while they are taking every precaution recommended by the CDC, they are running low on masks.

"We are lucky here at Thomas that we had a fair amount of supplies to start with, but we have had to quickly ration those because a shortage has ensued," Smith said.

They are having to reuse masks in order to keep supplies -- masks they normally would use one time, but the shortage of masks is nationwide. Smith said he has heard of some hospitals that ran out completely and now use bandannas as masks.

Smith recommends social distancing to keep cases down. Dr. Dragana Orlovic, the infectious disease doctor with Thomas Health, agrees.

"I am actually seeing all of them, everyone that comes into the hospital with the possibility of being infected with coronavirus," Orlovic said. "We are using masks, gowns, gloves, and in certain instances we are using respirators and face shields."

Orlovic said says she is concerned with COVID-19's acceleration and wonders whether health facilities can handle the caseload.

"I am concerned whether our health care facilities will be able to accommodate the increasing number of patients and apply all appropriate isolation precautions for patients and all equipment that is needed for us," Orlovic said.

It's another reason doctors Orlovic and Smith say is vital to follow social distancing and all other recommendations.