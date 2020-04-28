Looking ahead to phase two reopening of W.Va. hair and nail salons

The second phase of reopening could start as soon as May 4 if West Virginia's percentage of population with COVID-19 remains below 3 percent. As of Tuesday, it is reported at 2.66 percent.

West Virginia businesses, including nails salons, hair salons and barbershops, can open by appointment only in phase two. But they'll have to follow some guidelines.

Those guidelines will come from from the West Virginia Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists, which oversees their operation. The president of that board says he submitted guidelines to the state for review and approval, but he is waiting for those guidelines to come back.

Kathy Rubio, owner of Spa Bliss in Charleston, says her business offers hair and nail services, as well as facials, massages and more.

Based on the governor's guidelines for the phased reopening of businesses, they could offer hair and nail appointments in phase two. But they would likely have to wait until phase three to offer the remainder of their services.

Rubio says her main concern is not how fast they open, but about making sure both her employees and clients are safe.

"I know everybody is excited, and we are excited to see all of our clients and get back to doing what we love to do. But we are just going to do it the smart way," Rubio said.

The governor's office says mixed purpose salons like Spa Bliss, which offer both those salon and spa services, may also have to reach out to the board for approval before actually reopening.

WSAZ is waiting to hear back from the board on those guidelines, which are expected to be released soon.