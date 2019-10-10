What scares you? | State-by-state breakdown of 2019's 'most-searched phobias'

Are you terrified by eight-legged crawlers? Does your heart race when you have to speak in front of a crowd? We all have fears, and in true "spooky season" fashion, a company researched "America's Most-Searched Phobias."

Merriam-Webster defines "phobia" as "an exaggerated usually inexplicable and illogical fear of a particular object, class of objects, or situation."

YourLocalSecurity.com is an authorized ADT (home security) provider. A YLS team analyzed Google Trends data for nearly 40 "fear of" terms between August 2018 and August 2019. The company focused on the top 15 searches and provided a state-by-state breakdown.

Trypophobia, the fear of holes, was the top search. "This fear of small clusters of holes seems to have skyrocketed in search popularity recently, perhaps thanks to media mentions everywhere from TV shows to iPhone descriptions to science articles," the researchers wrote.

Click here for the full report from YSL to see each state's most-searched phobia.