What you need to know for Kentucky's 2019 primary election

May 21 is Kentucky's primary election.

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. If you are at least in line by 6 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote.

You can find your polling place here. Sample ballots can be found here.

Before you can vote, you must have an acceptable form of identification. Here are the acceptable forms of ID: Personal acquaintance of precinct officer, driver’s license, Social Security card, county issued identification card approved in writing by the State Board of Elections, U.S. government-issued identification card, Kentucky state government-issued identification card with picture, credit card, or another form of ID containing both picture and signature.

There are a handful of big statewide races on the ballot this year including governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, and agriculture commissioner.

You can find additional election day information on the state's Board of Elections web page.