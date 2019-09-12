What you should have in an emergency kit

Studio 3 talked with Kevin Murphy from the Bullseye Preparedness and Outdoors Expo that is happening in Cross Lanes Friday, September 13th-14th.

What to pack in your emergency kit.

Murphy talked with Katie and Sarah about what items you should include in an emergency kit when preparing for any sort of disruption, from minor inconveniences to natural and man made disasters, and other emergency situations.

Murphy says the Expo acts as a resource to the community interested about becoming more self-reliant and better prepared for the inconveniences and realities associated with natural or man made disasters and other inconveniences.

Bullseye Preparedness & Outdoors Expo

Friday Sept. 13 – 1p to 8p

Saturday Sept. 14 – 8a to 5p

Union Point Event & Conference Center

5315 Koontz Drive

Cross Lanes, WV 25313

