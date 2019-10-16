‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant jokingly trashes his family

Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 11:04 AM, Oct 16, 2019

(CNN) - A contestant on “Wheel of Fortune” gave a little too much information - of sorts - when introducing himself.

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak asked contestant Blair Davis, second to right, to describe his family, and he responded with tongue planted firmly in cheek. (Source: Twitter/@WheelofFortune/Merv Griffin Entertainment/CNN)

Host Pat Sajak asked Blair Davis of California to describe his family, and he responded with tongue planted firmly in cheek.

Sajak: “Blair Davis, Cardiff, California, own a trucking business it says here.”

Davis: "A small trucking business in San Diego, yeah."

Sajak: "Good for you and talk about your family."

Davis: "I've been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim. She cursed my life with three stepchildren named Star, RJ and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson."

Sajak: "Yay! No wonder you came here, you just wanted to get away from everybody. I know you're being facetious."

Davis: "Absolutely, I love them like nobody's business."

The sarcastic intro made an impression on social media.

One person tweeted, "Now this is an all-time 'Wheel of Fortune' intro..."

Another said, "Super bummed Blair didn't win #wheeloffortune tonight because he had the best intro of all time."

Copyright 2019 CNN. Merv Griffin Entertainment contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus