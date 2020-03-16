Wheelersburg man arrested on human trafficking charges

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a Scioto County man following an undercover operation involving an arrangement to have a sexual encounter with a minor.

Investigators arranged a transaction with Larry Dean Porter, 69, of Wheelersburg, who agreed to pay money for a sexual encounter with a 7-year-old girl.

Porter was taken into custody at a fast food restaurant in Oak Hill on March 10.

Investigators say evidence was collected at Porter's home by the Jackson and Scioto County Sheriff's Offices, as well as the FBI.

Porter is being held at the Jackson County Correctional Facility on $1 million bond and is facing felony charges of human trafficking and attempted rape of a minor.

Authorities believe Porter may have other victims. Investigators are encouraging those victims to come forward by contacting their local law enforcement agencies.