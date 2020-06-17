Wheelersburg movie theater reopens with safety guidelines in place

It's been three months since people have been able to go to the movies or take in the aroma of theater popcorn.

"I love the popcorn," Wheelersburg Cinema manager Jennifer Williams said. "We sit here and eat it all the time."

Wheelersburg Cinema, which is decorated with murals painted by the general manager's wife, is back open, despite no new releases from major studios.

They're showing older films, including 'National Lampoon's Vacation.'

General manager Tim Shivery says movies that have been out for decades naturally won't be drawing in the masses, but a packed house is out of the question anyway.

"It's a lot of change from what we're used to," he said.

Because of social distancing guidelines, every other row is off limits.

They're opening now to get a feel for how to operate in the new normal, so when new blockbusters do come out, they'll be adjusted.

Theater seats are sanitized after being used, employees wear masks, and hand sanitizer is available throughout the building.

"We've had several people say they just want to get out," Shivery said. "Kids have been cooped up for three months, and parents just want to get them out. We're just glad we're here to give them a little relief."

For most, the theater is a place for escapism. For the six employees there, reopening means getting a paycheck again.

"It's good to know we have a job to come back to when we were unemployed for a while," Williams said.

They'll be showing a couple other classics starting Friday -- 'Jaws' and 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.'

The next new releases the theater plans to show are 'Tenet' and 'Mulan', which are expected to come out next month, if they're not pushed further back.

The nonprofit group Living with a Cause is paying for kids' tickets who bring in a canned food item.

The Portsmouth movie theater is planning to open July 15, according to their Facebook page.

