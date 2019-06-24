Wheelersburg nursing home holds job fair

Concord Health and Rehab Center held a job fair Monday evening for those affected by the abrupt closure of the River's Bend Health Care nursing home.

Concord Health and Rehab Center held a job fair Monday evening for those affected by the abrupt closure of the River's Bend Health Care nursing home in Lawrence County, Ohio.

Anyone who was laid off or terminated due to that closure had the opportunity to come to the church, fill out an application and have an interview on the spot. Concord has said that they will do whatever they can to accommodate employees affected by the last week's closure at River's Bend.

River's Bend Health Care facility in Burlington was shut down by the Ohio Department of Aging on Thursday. Click here to see that story.

The 55 patients that were being held at River's Bend were relocated and the entire staff laid off due to River's Bend not making payroll. Kathy King, organizer of the fair, believes the behavior of the staff, despite not getting paid,is admirable.

"The staff was of course very devastated," King said. "They expressed they hadn't been paid and they found out that same day they were going to be out of a job. So I wanted to have a job fair so they could come and see what Concord has to offer. We do have open positions and we'll make room for as many, especially STNAs and nurses, that are willing to come."

Village Caregiving, who has locations in Ashland, Barboursville, Charleston, Huntington and Point Pleasant, are also looking to hire medical professionals affected by the River's Bend closure.