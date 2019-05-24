‘Where are my three children?’ says mother after plane crashes into home

A Texas mother is grateful no one was hurt when an airplane crashed into her home.

Jemillah Foster said her children were not injured in the crash. The plane’s occupants were transported to the hospital. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

Jemillah Foster said two of her children were in the living room when it happened.

“I was scared,” Foster said. “I mean immediately, I didn’t know what happened. I thought it was some kind of explosion. It was just so loud.”

Foster said she rushed to her living room to see a small plane.

She said she immediately thought, “where are my three children?”

Then she saw her 1-year-old son 10 feet from the plane.

“I was in a full blown panic,” Foster said. “I felt like I was having panic attacks. Thank God the baby was fine. He cried a little bit. I just snatched him up and was looking for the three-year-old."

Her two other children were fine.

Neighbors watched as first responders arrived.

"Ambulances pulled up, two people came out,” said Micki-Ann Malvo, a neighbor. “They were alive, they were women."

Malvo said one of the people in the plane seemed to be fine while another was carried out on a stretcher.

"It's crazy,” said Lizett Alvarez, who lives in the community. “They need to remove the airplane runway because two years ago we had another crash."

In that incident, three people were killed in a mid-air plane collision.

"I'm grateful to God that we're OK, everybody's alive," Foster said.

The condition of the people on the plane is not known.

As for Foster, she can't stay in her home during the investigation.

The Red Cross is finding her a temporary place to live.

