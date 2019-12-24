Where to recycle your Christmas tree after the holiday

Several locations for live Christmas tree recycling have been announced across our region. Here is a list of places where you can recycle your tree after the holiday season.

Recycled Christmas trees will be burned and developed into fish habitats.

West Virginia

In Charleston, a tree recycling event will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Charleston's Capitol Market. People who donate trees are eligible to register for prizes, including three one-night stays at North Bend State Park and a $25 gift certificate to Capitol Market. Each person who donates a tree will also receive a free gift.

In Huntington, six drop off locations have been made available. The City's Public Works Department has asked no one to leave their trees with their regular garbage, as the sap can damage packer trucks. The drop off locations are:



West end of the former Olympic Pool site



The upper parking lot of St. Cloud Commons



Parking lot of former League 6 baseball field on Ferguson Road



Altizer Community Park



The upper parking lot of Harris Riverfront Park



Deitz Hollow drop-off Site This site has specific drop-off times: Monday through Firday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Ohio

The Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District has announced their Christmas tree drop off sites. Trees will be accepted from December 26th until January 10th. You can drop your tree off at these locations:



Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville



South Point Village Hall, in the parking lot next to the police department



Coal Grove Village Hall, in the vacant lot behind the hall



Village of Hanging Rock, in the lot beside the old police department building



City of Ironton, in the vacant ODOT lot by U.S. 52



U.S. Forestry, on State Route 93 in Pedro



Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources have revealed their Christmas tree drop-off locations. Four of them are in our area. You can drop off you trees here: