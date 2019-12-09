White Castle frozen burgers recalled due to listeria

White Castle frozen burgers have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

Check your freezer! The company recalled several varieties including the six-packs of hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and jalapeno cheeseburgers as well as the 16-pack versions of the hamburgers and cheeseburgers.

All of the products have best by dates of August 2020.

There are no reports of any illnesses, but you should still discard the sandwiches or return to the store where they were purchased for an exchange or refund.

