Whitesville community mourns first responder's death

Members of the Whitesville community in Boone County will remember Randy Acord and the lives he touched as a first responder.

Randy Acord, who lost his life in a weekend motorcycle crash, made a lasting impact on the Whitesville, West Virginia, community as a member of an EMS crew.

He was killed in a motorcycle crash during the weekend. The accident that killed the 33-year-old ambulance driver, though, is not how those who Randy served will remember him.

His friend Scott Daniels at the Whitesville Fire Department said Randy always found a way to lift spirits.

"If you are having a bad day, Randy was the one you wanted to be around," Daniels said.

They say he was an outstanding first responder. Randy did multiple tours in Iraq as a combat medic before continuing his life of service as an EMS provider across southern West Virginia.

Fire Chief Matthew Lively said Randy was more than that.

"Our patients that we would provide non-emergency transports to, he developed a close relationship to them. They would ask for him by name," Lively said.

One of those patients who Randy transported to Charleston three times a week for three years was Kim Clay's mom.

"They'd come in the door and holler because they were just like her kids to her," Clay said.

She said three times a week Randy would load her mom up in the ambulance and take her an hour to Charleston. Clay would often ride in the ambulance with her mom.

"My mom passed December the 9th, and I had not seen him since. So when I heard the news, it was really hard," Clay said.

Randy would share stories with her about his solo trips out west, camping and hiking -- because he loved to travel.

"I'm just glad I had the opportunity to meet him, and I appreciate so much how he took care of my mom and was a friend to me," Clay said.

Clay said the news hit her hard.

Daniels said he would never know how many lives Randy touched, but he shared a quote from poet Ralph Waldo Emerson that resonates with those who knew Randy's kind spirit.

"If you touch only one life, then you have succeeded in life," Daniels said. "We may never know how many lives Randy has actually saved or touched, but we knew for sure that he has done that."

