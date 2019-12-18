Salvation Army cash donations down this year in Charleston area

Bells ringers for the Salvation Army are doing their traditional fundraising. This money not only helps out families during Christmas but it also helps cover operations cost for the entire year.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle program is the traditional fundraiser during the holidays. For the past 10 years, it has averaged around $200,000 a year in the Charleston area.

The Salvation Army hoped to raise at least $200,000 between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

But the later than usual Thanksgiving, along with bad weather, has put them behind by $84,000 with just six days left.

"I hate to say that we are going to have to look at budget cuts or anything like that because what it means is we are going to work much harder to do as much as we've done," said Maj. Brooks Gilliam, the Salvation Army area commander.

Last year, the Salvation Army raised $210,000 and $219,000 the year prior to that. This year, they have raised around $120,000.

"I went back to 2013. (That) would be the last time Thanksgiving fell the way the way it did," Gilliam said. "This year and that year, I think we raised $185,000, so it was a rough year."

In the meantime, Angelo Bailey a bell ringer for the organization, continues to sing and raise money.

"The importance is I'm doing something for somebody besides myself," Bailey said, adding that single-parent households are benefiting from donations. "I've been in that same position, I needed help and I got it, so now I give it back."

You can also send a check to: 301 Tennessee Ave., Charleston, WV 25302

