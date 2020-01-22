Widespread illness closes some eastern Ky. schools

Three different school districts in eastern Kentucky will remain closed the rest of the week because of widespread illness.

Boyd County Schools, Fairview Independent Schools and Floyd County Schools have all announced school cancellations.

Johnson County Schools are listed as closed for the same days, Thursday and Friday, Jan. 23-24. However, it does not say that illness is the reason why -- only that the school is having non-traditional instruction (NTI) school days.

According to a post on the Fairview Independent Schools' Facebook page, there was a significant decrease in attendance Tuesday adding:

"Custodians and other staff have put in place preventative efforts to decrease the spread of germs and will continue to do so before students return on Monday."

According to a school spokesperson with Fairview Independent Schools, there were 24 confirmed flu cases on Tuesday.

