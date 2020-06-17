Advertisement

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, left, administers a ceremonial re-enactment of the House oath-of-office to Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., accompanied by his wife Eleanor Carol Leavell on Capitol Hill in Washington. Eleanor Carol Leavell died unexpectedly in the family&amp;rsquo;s home Tuesday night at the age of 39, news outlets reported. (Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:36 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Andy Barr expressed “profound grief” Wednesday over the unexpected death of his 39-year-old wife at their home in Kentucky the night before. His initial statement provided no details about a cause.

Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr died in Lexington, the Republican congressman's chief of staff, Mary Rosado said in a statement. The Fayette County coroner was called to the family’s home following the announcement of her passing,

.

“In this moment of profound grief and heartbreak, we are so grateful for the gift and blessing of Carol’s life, for her strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, for the comfort of fond memories and her victory in heaven and for all those who have surrounded Carol’s family, the girls and I with beautiful expressions of love, compassion and sympathy,” Barr's statement said. He also asked for prayers for his daughters.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement he and his wife are “stunned and heartbroken” by the news, and send their “sincere condolences to Andy, their family and his staff at this terribly painful time."

Condolences for her passing flowed in through the night from other Kentucky politicians, including Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

Barr, who went by Carol, grew up in the state, attended the University of Kentucky, and married Andy Barr in 2008. The couple went on to have two children. She had worked for Pfizer, and as the executive director of Lexington’s Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship.

Rep. Barr represents Kentucky's 6th district, which includes the cities of Lexington, Richmond, and Frankfort.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

