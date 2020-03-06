Wildflower string pull painting in Studio 3

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Cre8 Studios will host a wild flower string pull class on Saturday at 6 p.m. at 76/78 Olde Main Plaza suite 101 & 102.
Cre8 Studios Upstairs is a multi level artist co-op in St. Albans.
They have stained glass and mosaic classes every Monday night from 6-9 p.m.
They also host classes such as: drawing for both home-school and adults, soap making, ceramic painting, mandala painting, paint pour, and much more.