Will the coal on the tracks be removed? Miners listen in to courtroom hearing

Sitting around a small table in the shade, nearly one dozen miners sat around a loudspeaker as it blared voices from hundreds of miles away.

"How they think we're not owed no wages?" said Darrell Raleigh, a former Blackjewel miner.

More than 40 years in the mines brought Raleigh to this point. He is like a handful of former Blackjewel miners, he has made the tent city along the railroad tracks home.

Not far down the tracks is the reason they are listening to the speaker. They are patched in via phone to a courtroom in Charleston, West Virginia where several of Raleigh's former coworkers are testifying.

"I'm honored that they did that for us," said Jeff Willig, another former miner.

The miners and their families are listening in to hear whether a judge will lift a "hot goods" order he previously gave. The hot goods in question are train cars full of coal that have been blocked from leaving by Willig, Raleigh, the men testifying and many others.

Blackjewel Marketing and Sales is making the case that they need the coal. The Department of Labor says otherwise.

As several miners were questioned, it appeared BJMS was eluding to the fact that there is no way to tell how much of the coal on the train is from the period that would qualify as "hot goods."

If the coal was mined at a time while the miners were getting paid, it would not qualify as "hot goods," but there is no way of telling how much of the coal is from the time they were not paid.

"They're trying to claim that the coal was run before any of this went on and that coal should be able to be sold. It's all mixed together they can't separate it," Raleigh added.

"You know they're gonna still try to push this issue of the train being moved, that's how I feel. Without paying us," said Willig.

A decision was not reached in the courtroom Wednesday. An investigator looking into Blackjewel was the final person to testify.

Miners are still waiting to find out if the order will be lifted on the coal, they will have to reconvene and listen in Thursday when the hearing starts back up at 9 a.m.

Regardless, the miners say order or no order, one thing is for sure:

"If we don't get paid - we're staying. Plain and simple," said Raleigh.

"We're gonna stop it like we did before," added Willig.

