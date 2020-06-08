Williamson Health and Wellness Center staff members test positive for Covid-19

A nurse practitioner at Williamson Health and Wellness Center and four support staff who were exposed to him have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

WHWC announced the positive tests on Saturday. They say all five staff members are quarantined and recovering at their homes. The WHWC says everyone who has had contact with the five has been notified of the positive tests, and that anyone at risk of exposure from the staff members has already been notified.

No other health providers have tested positive.