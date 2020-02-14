Power returns to customers following Mingo County rockslide

The generators have finally quieted in one small Williamson neighborhood.

Friday night, the power returned following a massive rock slide that knocked out power to residents Wednesday. For the original story: CLICK HERE

The slide shut down both lanes of U.S. 52 in Gilbert Wednesday. It happened between Little Egypt Road and Old Country Road.

Sheridan Marcum and his wife have been without power since the rock slide happened.

The power coming back on was welcome news for everyone in the region who feared frigid temperatures.

"Were going to have to do something now because it's starting to get cold," Marcum said.

Marcum says he and his wife stocked up their fridge earlier this week to prepare for the high water that was anticipated. But after losing power on Wednesday, they had to throw most of their food out.

Michael Spry, a maintenance engineer with DOH, says if positive progress continues the road should be open late Friday night or early Saturday morning.