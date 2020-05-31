Protests gather over 70 in Mingo County

Organizers gathered over 70 people to march for social injustice as part of the protest against George Floyd's death.

Williamson Police say protesters marched from Vincent Street to the Mingo County Court House in Williamson Sunday evening with signs and chants.

Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson lead the protest with his cruiser.

"I just wanted to thank everyone who came out today and was a part of the peaceful protest," Dotson said. "Your voice is being heard."

Community members, Mayor Charles Hatfield, and a former city council member also spoke after the march expressing their concerns with the social injustice surrounding Floyd's death.

"It was an honor to be a part of this and to hopefully make a difference for future generations so we don't judge someone solely by the color of their skin," Dotson said. "Unfortunately, racism exists in every occupation and does not end with black and white communities."

The protest lasted about an hour in total. Dotson said protesters chanted 'No justice, no peace' and other phrases to make their voices heard.

Dotson told WSAZ the whole community does not stand for the events surrounding George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

"Today was a prime example of how different races and ethnic backgrounds can come together as one, stop racism and start the healing process," Dotson said. "Williamson WV, leading by example."