Williamson apartment fire leaves one dead, injuries and families displaced

One life was lost and five families are without a place to call home after a fire Saturday. Williamson police say it was set on purpose in a vacant third floor apartment.

"I lost everything, there is nothing," said apartment tenant, Timothy Sloane.

One tenant, Timothy Sloane said he had always felt safe living at the complex for five years.

Waking up to smoke and flames, Sloane crawled through the front door. He said fire crews came quick.

It is what Williamson Police discovered from witness statements that led them them to believe James Church, Terry Jarvis and Charles Jarvis broke in to steal money and drugs from two women thought to be staying inside the vacant apartment.

Police say when the three men showed up the suspects found a man inside.

A police report said witnesses told investigators the three then assaulted the man and then lit the apartment on fire.

Sloane said he did not know the third floor apartment was supposed to be vacant.

"People have been running in and out the last couple of days prior to that," Sloane said. "I heard someone arguing screaming but I did not know quite what was going on and I went back to bed."

Williamson police chief Grady Dotson said they are unsure the victim's cause of death.

One suspect, James Church, has been arrested for murder, arson and other charges. Warrants are out on those same charges for Terry Jarvis and Charles Jarvis who fled the scene.

"We got some information that they may be on their way to Ohio," said Dotson.

Chief Dotson said there is also warrants out for the two women who first broke in.

The apartment had been locked for some time and a maintenance crew had checked it days before the fire, according to police.

"Honestly the saddest part in all this is that an individual lost his life," Dotson said. "Also not only the loss of life there was people inside that apartment that lost all their valuables, I mean they lost their homes."

Five people were also injured during the fire including two firefighters who were treated for burns to their face and ears.

Those flames rekindled and fire crew were on scene Sunday to put them out.

If you have any information on where these suspects are, contact the Williamson Fire Department.

