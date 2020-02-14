Williamson roadway back open after major rockslide

West Third Avenue is back open Friday night after a major rockslide two days ago in Williamson, according to Mingo County 911 Director Doug Goolsby.

Crews have worked around the clock since the slide to reopen the roadway in the Fairview Addition area.

Original estimates were as long as 72 hours to clear the massive boulders, crews finished way ahead of schedule. Click here for more.

One vehicle was hit during the slide, but its occupants escaped serious injuries. It also temporarily disrupted power and water in the area.

Goolsby says drivers "will not be doing any drag racing" on that stretch of roadway, explaining the surface is rougher than normal.