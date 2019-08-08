Willie Nelson postpones Huntington concert

Willie Nelson has postponed his concert that was scheduled for this weekend in Huntington, West Virginia.

According to a press release from the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss will not perform on Saturday, Aug. 10.

"We are working with the tour to determine more information regarding the previously scheduled concert and will provide an update as soon as additional details have been confirmed," an arena spokesperson stated.

Nelson canceled his tour because of a "breathing problem." The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing "I need to have my doctor check out."