Due to gusty winds, a popular park in our region has closed for the day.

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Ashland Police Department posted on its Facebook page, "due to this advisory, and for safety, The City of Ashland will close Central Park today from 10am – 7pm."

Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says we can expect 30 to 50 mph winds.