UPDATE | More windows fall out of Prichard Building in Huntington

UPDATE 6/15/19 @ 3:55 p.m.

A portion of 6th Avenue in Huntington is closed Saturday after windows were reportedly falling from the Prichard Building.

This is at least the second time since late February that glass has fallen from the 13-story building to the ground below.

No injuries have been reported.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ crews have been on scene monitoring the building and any more falling glass.

UPDATE 2/25/19 @ 6:25 p.m.

A busy stretch of road reopened Monday after strong winds knocked out some of the windows in the 13-story Prichard Building.

The intersection at 6th Avenue and 9th Street in Huntington was closed Sunday because of glass in the street and on the sidewalk. However, it reopened Monday.

Caution tape was still up around the building Monday to try to keep people from walking by the building.

However, safety concerns prompted several businesses near the Prichard Building to close Monday.

One of those businesses was Dress for Success River Cities. It sits right across the street from the Prichard Building.

"Coming in today, I knew what I was coming into. Crews have been out to clean but there is still glass everywhere," said Jessica Hudson, executive director of Dress for Success River Cities. "I am concerned about having donors pull in here and I'm concerned about having staff come out to meet them to get donations so it definitely has an effect on what we do as a non-profit organization that relies on people being able to come here and bring us things."

Hudson says she is hopeful she will be able to reopen on Tuesday. She is also hopeful that the owners of the Prichard Building will come in and restore it.

"Being right across the street from it, I'm interested in the history of it and it has a fantastic history," Hudson said. "I would love to see someone come in and restore it back to that original beauty that it was. But it's something that needs to be done sooner rather than later just for the safety of everyone involved."

The Prichard Building used to be a hotel. It was later turned into apartments with businesses on the ground floor.

After that, it became known as the Hope Tower, a spot to help people recovering from addiction. However, in early 2015, neighbors were forced out after some plumbing and electrical issues.

WSAZ reached out to Christ Temple. The church acquired the Prichard Building several years ago.

The church says it is not ready yet to comment on any future plans for the building.

Huntington Police have shut down a portion of Sixth Avenue surrounding the Prichard building because of falling glass.

Dispatchers tell us the glass is being blown out of the windows due to Sunday's heavy winds.

They have all areas surrounding the building blocked off.

WSAZ went to the scene and found shards of glass covering the sidewalks.

The cleanup has not started because of the dangers of being near the building.

Keep clicking WSAZ.com for updates.