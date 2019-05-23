Wind damage reported after tornado warnings

Wind damage is reported Thursday night after multiple tornado warnings in parts of central West Virginia, including several downed trees and power lines.

Multiple trees and lines are down in the area of Lynne Street and Evansview Road (state Route 87), according to the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency. The Ripley Fire Department is on the scene there.

That agency also reports a power line has fallen on Interstate 77 at the 130-mile marker over both the north and southbound lanes, the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says. Department of Highway officials are headed to the scene.

Trees also are reported down on Grasslick Road in Fairplain. Firefighters responded to that area.

Kenna Elementary in Jackson County will be closed Friday due to no electricity, school officials say.

In Kanawha County, a tree was reported down in the Elkview area on Elk River Road South near the Napa Auto Parts store, according to the Kanawha County Emergency Management Agency.

Despite Clay and Roane counties being under tornado warnings earlier, there was no immediate reports of damage there.

There is no word of injuries at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.


