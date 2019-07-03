Windstream customers unable to call 911 in some areas in Kentucky

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Customers of Windstream are not able to use their landlines to call 911 early Wednesday morning.

According to Greenup Co. 911

"Windstream is experiencing issues in Russell,Flatwoods, and Bellefonte. You may not be able to call 911. You can call on a cell and or text 911 as well."

They also say: "Please use a cell to call 911. You can also text 911 if needed. You may call 311 for non-emergencies or 606-473-1411."

There is no word when the problem will be fixed.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

