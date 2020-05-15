Winfield Police Chief to retire

The chief of the Winfield Police Department says he is stepping down.

Chief Eddie Starcher, who has been on Winfield's police force for about two and a half years now, tells WSAZ.com his retirement is purely for personal reasons. Starcher says he wants to complete his bucket list, explore the great outdoors and travel.

Starcher says he has greatly enjoyed his time as chief of the Winfield Police Department, calling it his “little piece of heaven.”

The Winfield Police Department says Friday, May 15 is Starcher's last day.

The department posted on its Facebook page that Starcher 'has been a great asset to WPD.' The post also said that Starcher was an 'amazing teacher and mentor' to all of the department's officers.

In the same Facebook post, the Winfield Police Department also announced Ron Arthur as the new chief.

Stacher replaced former chief Bobby Eggleton in 2017 after working for West Virginia State Police for 25 years.

