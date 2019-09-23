Winner steps forward with $1 million winning Powerball ticket in Ky.

A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing, and the winner stepped forward Monday, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

That person chose to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers except the Powerball. It was sold in Oak Grove, Kentucky, which is near the Tennessee border.

The store where the ticket was sold, 101 Lotto, will receive a $10,000 bonus.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the winner hopes to use some of the funds for travel, and then plans to put the rest of it to work.

“This is a life-changing event, and I plan on using this wisely,” the winner said in a news release from the Kentucky Lottery.

