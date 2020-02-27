Winter blusters unleashed

Brrr alert for Cold winds with gusts to 30 mph (45 in mts), wind-chill near 15 for AM school bell!

Snow flurries leave dusting/hide black ice

Accumulations scant for most; stout only in mountains with blowing and drifting

An evening of cold northwest blusters has chased away the daytime mild air. By 10 p.m., temperatures already had dropped to near freezing. The colder air is also drier so the afternoon showers and quick downpours were to be relapsed by a sporadic snow flurry-shower pattern overnight. While a dusting of snow was likely for much of the area overnight, the main concern from these flurries focused on their ability to hide patchy black ice.

Meanwhile steady snow was primed to whiten the high country of West Virginia with the first light of day set to display a winter wonderland. Accumulations of a few inches in western Nicholas, western Webster, Fayette and Raleigh counties was set to ratchet up to 3”-5” in towns like Richwood, Webster Springs and Elkins -- to name a few.

Travelers should keep in mind that strong winds were to blow snow around, reducing vision in addition to making mountain roads snow covered.

The period Thursday night through Saturday looks to have more rounds of snow showers.

