Winter set for comeback

Late Tuesday night, temperatures held in the springy low 50s, though those “April-like” showers of Tuesday had long since departed. The overnight Wednesday high near 50 was soon to be replaced by a damper chillier brand of air starting mid-morning. Look for temperatures to hang out in the 40s all day long.

This will be the last rain of a wet February (5 inches on average) and put the finishing touches on a wet winter (December through February) where 13-14” of water has fallen.

Of course February does not end until leap day on Saturday and commencing Wednesday night through Saturday midnight anything that falls from the clouds will be in snow fashion since temperatures will be falling into the snow making range then.

The likely scenario for most areas will be for a few coatings of snow starting Thursday morning and lingering off and on into Saturday.

Round one of our snow would fall Wednesday night into Thursday dawn with a grassy coating likely. We will need to be vigilant for black ice come Thursday morning as temperatures bottom out in the 20s. In the low mountains of West Virginia a fresh few inches of snow may stack up 2,3 even 4 inches by noon Thursday for towns like Richwood, Summersville, Webster Springs, Elkins and Marlinton to name a few.

While snow flurries will be common on Thursday any daytime dusting of snow in the Ohio, Big Sandy and Kanawha Valleys will be hit or miss.

By Friday, a fast-moving “clipper” type snow will give us our best shot of an inch of snow in this run up to March. All the while the snow showers will be mounting up in the high country.

For five days now the artificial intelligence (AI) in our supercomputers has been insisting that the snow stacks up many inches over a 3-4 day period in the tallest mountains. The difference late this Tuesday night is that now those same mathematical equations are bringing some impressive snow totals down to the low mountain towns mention before.

